VIDEO: Jennifer Nettles and Alex Lacamoire Team Up for 'Tomorrow' Cover

If isolation has got you down, take a moment to listen to this moving rendition of the perennial inspiration anthem 'Tomorrow' from Annie, courtesy of country music star Jennifer Nettles and Tony Award-winning orchestrator, Alex Lacamoire.

Thanks to Nettles belief in the power of music to heal, she enlisted Alex to work on the song and created this video in response to the Covid-19 outbreak and the pain, anxiety and uncertainty we are all feeling during this difficult time.





