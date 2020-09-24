VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Talks About Playing James Comey on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

He almost borrowed Elton John's platform shoes to achieve Comey's height.

To compensate for the height difference between him and six-foot, eight-inch tall FBI Director James Comey, Jeff Daniels wore two-inch lifts and just acted the rest. The new mini-series "The Comey Rule" premieres this Sunday on Showtime.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Jeff Daniels' Broadway credits include To Kill a Mockingbird (Tony nomination), Blackbird (Tony nomination), God of Carnage (Tony nomination), Redwood Curtain, 5th Of July (Drama Desk Award). His many Off-Broadway as a member of Circle Repertory Company including Dalton Trumbo's Johnny Got His Gun (Obie Award). As Founder and Resident Playwright of Michigan's Purple Rose Theatre Company, his many plays include Flint, Guest Artist (Runner-Up, American Theatre Critics Association Best New Play), Across the Way (Finalist, ATCA), and The Meaning of Almost Everything (ATCA nomination).

Daniels' film credits include Terms of Endearment; Something Wild; The Purple Rose of Cairo; Fly Away Home; Dumb and Dumber; Gettysburg; The Hours; Speed; Pleasantville; 101 Dalmatians; Good Night, and Good Luck; The Martian; Steve Jobs; The Squid and the Whale.

Television credits include Aaron Sorkin's "The Newsroom" (Emmy Award), "The Looming Tower" (Emmy nomination), and "Godless" (Emmy).

