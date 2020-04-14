Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jason Robert Brown Performs 'When I'm Seven-Four' Featuring Mike Titlebaum

Composer Jason Robert Brown joined forces with Mike Titlebaum, director of jazz studies at Ithaca, for an arrangement of the Beatles's "When I'm Sixty-Four" in isolation.

The new version of the song, titled "When I'm Seven-Four", features video-editing from Mike, who included clips of himself and Jason in college together.

Jason notes in the YouTube description that he and Mike appeared together in the Eastman Chamber Rock Ensemble.

