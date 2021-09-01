VIDEO: James Harkness Shares 'FindTheLove' Project

Ain't Too Proud's James Harkness is sharing his new project, FindTheLove, which started as part of the Times Square Alliance's Songs for Our City songwriting challenge.

"It was such a wonderful, crazy, fast experience! Since then I have had time to retool the project a bit and I want to share with as many as are open to receive it," said Harkness.

FindTheLove was conceived, written, arranged, and written by Harkness and filmed on location in El Paso, Texas by Albert Pacheco. Watch it below

James Harkness currently portrays Paul Williams on Broadway in Ain't Too Proud the Life and Times of the Temptations. Additional credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Aida, The Color Purple, and Chicago. He is also a best director nominee, is an award-winning choreographer, and a songwriter. His debut show, Fragments of Me, performed at the Metropolitan Room in New York, is available on YouTube.