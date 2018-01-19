VIDEO: James Corden's 'Melania Trump' Sings LITTLE MERMAID Parody

From her lonely White House bedroom, "Melania Trump" sings about wanting to be where the people are and sounds a lot like Ariel from THE LITTLE MERMAID. Below, watch James Corden's First Lady perform a parody of 'Part of Your World'!

James Corden serves as host of the Emmy Award-nominated THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden. Corden co-created, co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey (2007-2010) for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Comedy Performance. Appearing on the UK charity telethon Comic Relief in 2011, Corden created his Carpool Karaoke sketch when he drove around London singing songs with George Michael. In 2016, he hosted the 70th TONY AWARDS and the following year hosted the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

In 2011, he played the lead part in the comedy play ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS, which transferred from the National Theatre to the West End and then to Broadway and was also cinecast worldwide via National Theatre Live. For his performance in the Broadway run of the play, Corden won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

