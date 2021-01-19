Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: It's Game Night with Alice Ripley & More on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Other guests will include: Joely Fisher, Paul Castree and Stephen Spadaro.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for Game Night with Alice Ripley, Joely Fisher, Paul Castree and Stephen Spadaro.
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.
