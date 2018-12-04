VIDEO: It's Everything You Ever Want! Hugh Jackman Sings THE GREATEST SHOW On TODAY

Hugh Jackman performs THE GREATEST SHOW this morning on TODAY. The performance comes after last week's announcement that the Academy Award®-nominated, Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning performer is going on his first world tour in 2019. The Man. The Music. The Show. will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra. The tour is produced by AEG Presents, TEG-Dainty, and Robert Fox.

The tour will kick off with 12 shows across Europe and the UK beginning Monday, May 13th in Hamburg, Germany at Barclaycard Arena, with stops in Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, Dublin, and London, with two shows at The O2 Arena. The 22-city North American leg will begin Tuesday, June 18th at Toyota Center in Houston, TX, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Las Vegas, and New York, with two shows at Madison Square Garden, as well as two performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, December 7th. Tickets will be available in Europe and the UK at 9 AM local time and in NORTH AMERICA at 10 AM local time atHughJackmanTheShow.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved-seated tickets, custom merchandise (designed exclusively for package purchasers) and much more. For more information please visit HughJackmanTheShow.com.

Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, as successful on stage in front of live crowds as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor Hugo's famous novel of the same name. Jackman's standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

