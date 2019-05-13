VIDEO: Inside THE WHO'S TOMMY Starring Casey Cott, Christian Borle and More

The Kennedy Center presented the Broadway Center Stage production of The Who's Tommy, with direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes April 24-April 29, 2019. Casey Cott, star of the hit CW series Riverdale, played the title role alongside Tony Award winner Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez as Captain Walker and Mrs. Walker, respectively.

This production, celebrating 50 years of the iconic rock album, was a part of the Broadway Center Stage series of starry musicals in semi-staged concert productions, created exclusively for the Kennedy Center by executive producer Jeffrey Finn.

The cast also featured Manu Narayan (Merrily We Roll Along, My Fair Lady) as Uncle Ernie, Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Addams Family) as Cousin Kevin, and Kimberly Nichole-a fan favorite on season eight of NBC's The Voice-as The Gypsy ("Acid Queen"), with Olutayo Bosede, Charl Brown, Rory Donovan, Declan Fennell, Samantha Gershman, Mykal Kilgore, Hudson Loverro, Taylor Iman Jones, Nick Martinez, Michael Milkanin, Trina Mills, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Matthew Varvar, Kaleb Wells, Sharrod Williams, and Kristin Yancy.

Based on the 1969 album, The Who's Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend, and additional music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon, this five-time Tony Award®-winning, one-of-a-kind musical tells the story of the pinball-playing, "deaf, dumb, and blind" boy who triumphs over adversities.

The Who's Tommy was musical directed by Lynne Shankel (Allegiance, Company) with set and projection design by Paul DePoo (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man), lighting design by Jake DeGroot (Oh, Hello on Broadway), costume design by Andrea Hood (The Public Theater/Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night), and sound design by Tony Award® winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit; Broadway Center Stage: Chess, Little Shop of Horrors, and The Music Man).





