VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal for Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre's new production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn kicked off rehearsals last week, and BroadwayWorld has footage of the talented cast performing in the recent read/sing rehearsal below!

This holiday season, Lorna Luft, the beloved performer and daughter of film and television icon Judy Garland, will star as Louise in 5th Avenue's Holiday Inn. Luft joins a phenomenal cast of local and national talent, including Eric Ankrim, Sarah RoseA. Davis, Matt Owen and Taryn Darr for a dazzling winter treat that is perfect for the whole family. 5th Avenue favorite Richard Gray will play Danny Reed. Caden Brauch and Kristoffer Holtan, will alternate the role of Charlie Winslow.

The 5th Avenue's staging is the first production of Holiday Inn post-Broadway and will be co-directed by James A. Rocco and 5th Avenue Theatre Executive Producer and Artistic Director David Armstrong. Rocco will also choreograph.

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn is a glorious new musical (inspired by the Oscar-winning film) that features 20 timeless Irving Berlin songs, including "White Christmas," "Easter Parade" and "Blue Skies." In this holiday delight, Jim leaves the bright lights of show business to settle down on a farm in Connecticut-but he finds the simple life is not as simple as he thought. Holiday Inn is a heartwarming treat, sure to put your whole family in the best of holiday spirits. This staging will feature the acclaimed sets and costume designs from the recent Broadway production.

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn plays November 24-December 31 (press opening Friday, December 1) at The 5th Avenue Theatre (1308 5th Avenue, Downtown Seattle). Tickets can be purchased at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206-625-1900 or at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

