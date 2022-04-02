VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks THE MUSIC MAN, WOLVERINE, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Broadway's own Harold Hill, Hugh Jackman, appeared last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss April Fools' Day, auditioning for Wolverine, and The Music Man. The Broadway veteran talked about a border patrol snaffu after getting the part in X-Men, which, thankfully, had a happy ending. A surprise April Fools' Day joke put Jimmy Kimmel in Fallon's usual host chair.

Jackman, who currently stars as Harold Hill in Broadway's revival of The Music Man, told the audience, "We're just having the best time. The Winter Garden Theatre is just filled with joy. This show is filled with joy, but you can feel that the audience is happy to be back." He also showcased his opening night gifts from Ryan Reynolds, complete with an ominous note.

Jackman continued, discussing his co-star and cast, "Sutton Foster, I think, is the greatest in the world at what she does, which is seemingly everything. It's like every night I go to an All-Star game where everyone is actually trying!" He also mentioned a surprise way in which he's feeling his age onstage.

Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman made his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man. Two-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy superstar Sutton Foster stars as Marian Paroo. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will begin performances on September 9, 2020, and officially open on October 15, 2020.



One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories" of American popular culture.