VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks His Theatrical Roots, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN and More on Sunday TODAY

Oscar-nominated actor Hugh Jackman is a man of many talents, proving his range with roles as a the ripped Marvel superhero Wolverine in "X-Men" and ringleader P.T. Barnum in "The Greatest Showman." His latest role as Gary Hart takes him to the political circus in the new movie, "The Front Runner." In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Jackman talks to Willie Geist about his theatrical roots, his loving marriage with Deborra-Lee Furness, and the inspiration for his cafe in New York City, Laughing Man Coffee.

Watch the interview below!

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson. The film hit theaters on December 20th!

Hugh Jackman can currently be seen in the Jason Reitman directed feature film, The Front Runner. Based on the true story of American Senator Gary Hart's tumultuous political run for the office of President of the United States in 1988. Jackman is a multi-award-winning actor on stage and screen. He was last seen as P.T. Barnum in the worldwide phenomenon The Greatest Showman. He is a co-founder of Laughing Man Coffee and a worldwide Ambassador for Global Citizen, among other philanthropic efforts.

