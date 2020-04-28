VIDEO: Helen Goldsby Performs in ST. LOUIS WOMAN in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Helen Goldsby performing "I Had Myself a True Love" a??from the Encores! production of St. Louis Woman in 1998a??.
Watch the video below!
#EncoresArchivesa?? No one except Gershwin in Porgy and Bess ever combined blues and art song as felicitously as Harold Arlen and lyricist Johnny Mercer did in "I Had Myself a True Love", sung here by Helen Goldsby. a?? a?? St. Louis Woman was certainly a step-child of Porgy, and attempted to bridge comedy and tragedy, as well as opera and musical theater, and while it may have missed the mark in its totality, the score is among Broadway's greatest. This musical was Encores! first full restoration, and among our proudest achievements. a?? a?? ?: @helengoldsby "I Had Myself a True Love" a?? Encores! St. Louis Woman 1998a?? a?? #StayHome #CultureatHome #Musicals #Broadway
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Apr 28, 2020 at 10:31am PDT
