VIDEO: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Stars Take On a DEAR EVAN HANSEN Hit!

Home for the Holidays, Broadway's only Christmas Concert Celebration, Broadway welcomes you home this holiday season when three of the greatest voices of their generation, winners of "American Idol," "The Voice," and "America's Got Talent," unite to form Broadway's newest Holiday concert tradition.

Two of the show's stars are YouTube sensations and husband/wife Peter Hollens & Evynne Hollens. Watch below as the duo celebrates their tenth anniversary with a hit from a different Broadway show, Dear Evan Hansen!

Peter Hollens is an American pop singer and producer best known for his work on YouTube as an a cappella cover artist. With 1.6 million subscribers, his videos have reached nearly half of a billion views on Facebook and YouTube since 2011. Hollens has collaborated and performed with several outstanding artists including Brian Wilson, Jason Mraz, Hunter Hayes, Gladys Knight, Lindsey Stirling, George Watsky, Jackie Evancho, and ThePianoGuys. He has released over 125+ digital singles to date and continues to release new music every other week. He has been involved with a cappella music since 1999 when he co-founded the University of Oregon's male a cappella group On The Rocks. In 2010 he and the group were featured on NBC's "The Sing Off" Season 2. Hollens also advises many companies including Patreon, Loudr, Tubular and is on the YouTube creator advisory board.

Evynne Hollens is a singer primarily known for her online videos & live performances. With over 29 million views on YouTube, she releases music videos every-other week; frequently popular music & Disney covers. A native of the Pacific Northwest, she resides in Oregon with her husband Peter Hollens and is a performer, teacher and artistic director. In 2001 she co-founded Divisi - the University of Oregon's award-winning female a cappella group, featured in the best-selling book and inspiration for the hit feature film Pitch Perfect.

