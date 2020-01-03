VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD'S Nicholas Podany and Bubba Weiler Take The 10-Second Challenge
Wizzo wizzo! Broadway's smash-hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is testing its cast on everything in the wizarding world with its special 10-Second Challenge! Check out the video below to see Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy themselves, Nicholas Podany and Bubba Weiler, putting their knowledge to the test with the help of fellow cast member Nadia Brown!
Test your Wizarding World knowledge with this #CursedChildNYC 10 Second Challenge! @naughtya_ @nicholaspodany pic.twitter.com/jvsFuTb91N- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child NYC (@CursedChildNYC) January 3, 2020
Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.
The current Broadway cast includes James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter; Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Jonno Roberts as Draco Malfoy and Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Board of Directors of the New York Musical Festival announced today that after 15 years of presenting vibrant, new musical theater, NYMF will ceas... (read more)
Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In The 2010s!
With the new decade just around the corner, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about all things Broadway during the 2010s wit... (read more)
Watch Now: New York Philharmonic Celebrates Sondheim with Katrina Lenk & Bernadette Peters
Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk - who will star in the gender-blind 2020 Broadway revival of Sondheim's Company - sang Losing My Mind and Could I Leave... (read more)
The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020
2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-pre... (read more)
VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes to Broadway in 2020 - Watch the Brand New Trailer!
Happy new year, poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire hits Broadway in 2020, and we're kicking off the year with a brand new trailer for the show.... (read more)
Pearl Sun Will Fill In for Emily Walton in COME FROM AWAY on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original Come From Away cast member Pearl Sun will fill in as 'Janice & Others' in Broadway's Come From Away, Janu... (read more)