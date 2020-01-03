VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD'S Nicholas Podany and Bubba Weiler Take The 10-Second Challenge

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

Wizzo wizzo! Broadway's smash-hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is testing its cast on everything in the wizarding world with its special 10-Second Challenge! Check out the video below to see Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy themselves, Nicholas Podany and Bubba Weiler, putting their knowledge to the test with the help of fellow cast member Nadia Brown!

Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

The current Broadway cast includes James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter; Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Jonno Roberts as Draco Malfoy and Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy.





