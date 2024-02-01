HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sets 2024 House Pride Nights

Four special Wednesday evening performances will take place in February and March.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway will once again celebrate the Hogwarts houses with four special evening performances dedicated to each house. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw houses are the four living and learning communities for Hogwarts students, named after the wizarding school’s four founders.

Catch these four special Wednesday evening performances!

· Slytherins – cunning, determined, and ambitious – will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 28.

· Gryffindor – daring, chivalrous, and brave at heart – will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 6.

· Hufflepuffs – just, loyal, and unafraid of toil – will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13.

· Ravenclaws – wise, creative, and brimming with wit – will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20.

Beginning today, participating ticket buyers have access to purchase a limited number of $79 orchestra and dress circle seats through TodayTix. There will also be an exclusive lottery via TodayTix for $40 tickets located in the first three rows of the orchestra at these four performances. Entries for the lottery are now open via TodayTix.

Wands and brooms at the ready! Now get yourself to the Lyric Theatre to show your House Pride while enjoying fun giveaways, photo ops and custom drawn tattoos by INKED by Dani. The theater will open each Wednesday performance at 5:30pm for the first 100 attendees in line on 43rdstreet and welcomed in to play Harry Potter/house themed trivia hosted by Cursed Child cast members. Trivia winners will receive custom house merchandise and gift certificates. Trivia winners’ gifts will be sponsored by The Harry Potter Store in NYC.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo. A North American tour launches in Chicago in September 2024.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $330 million total sales and over 2.583 million tickets sold.

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

 Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.   

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy




