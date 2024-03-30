Video: Go Inside House Pride Nights at HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrated the Hogwarts houses with four special evening performances dedicated to each house. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw houses are the four living and learning communities for Hogwarts students, named after the wizarding school’s four founders.

Slytherins, cunning, determined, and ambitious, were celebrated on Wednesday, February 28. Gryffindors, daring, chivalrous, and brave at heart, were celebrated on Wednesday, March 6. Hufflepuffs, just, loyal, and unafraid of toil, were celebrated on Wednesday, March 13. Ravenclaws, wise, creative, and brimming with wit, were celebrated on Wednesday, March 20.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).