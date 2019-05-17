HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway
VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Shows Off Their Cakes For World Baking Day

May. 17, 2019  

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has a pretty "sweet" tradition, for all of its productions around the world. The company celebrates each special event with an extravagant cake.

Today, in honor of World Baking Day, we got a look at just a few of the gorgeous (and apparently delicious) cakes the company has received!

Watch the video below:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.

Making its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to play to sold-out houses both in London and in New York City, making its North American debut at Broadway's Lyric Theatre in April 2018. Most recently premiering in Australia this January at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, an additional North American production will open at San Francisco's Curran in autumn 2019 and, in spring 2020, a German language version of the play - marking its first non-English language production - will open at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg.

