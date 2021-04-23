VIDEO: HAMILTON Gets the Sea Shanty Treatment

Cast members from Hamilton are jumping on the sea shanty bandwagon with a mashup of songs from the show!

Check out the guys here giving the songs "Alexander Hamilton", "The Schuyler Sisters", "You'll Be Back", and "My Shot" the sea shanty treatment!

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON is the acclaimed musical about the scrappy young immigrant Alexander Hamilton, the $10 Founding Father who forever changed America with his revolutionary ideas and actions. During his life cut too short, he served as George Washington's chief aide, was the first Treasury Secretary, a loving husband and father, despised by his fellow Founding Fathers and shot to death by Aaron Burr in their legendary duel.