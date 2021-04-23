Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

VIDEO: HAMILTON Gets the Sea Shanty Treatment

Cast members from Hamilton the musical are jumping on the sea shanty bandwagon with a mashup of songs from the show!

Apr. 23, 2021  

Cast members from Hamilton are jumping on the sea shanty bandwagon with a mashup of songs from the show!

Check out the guys here giving the songs "Alexander Hamilton", "The Schuyler Sisters", "You'll Be Back", and "My Shot" the sea shanty treatment!

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON is the acclaimed musical about the scrappy young immigrant Alexander Hamilton, the $10 Founding Father who forever changed America with his revolutionary ideas and actions. During his life cut too short, he served as George Washington's chief aide, was the first Treasury Secretary, a loving husband and father, despised by his fellow Founding Fathers and shot to death by Aaron Burr in their legendary duel.

Buy Tickets at TodayTix

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt

Related Articles
VIDEO: Jeffrey Seller Celebrates Hamilton Opening Night In Sydney Photo

VIDEO: Jeffrey Seller Celebrates Hamilton Opening Night In Sydney

BWW Review: BLACK MATTER, Online Photo

BWW Review: BLACK MATTER, Online

Photo Flash: First Look at HAMILTON in Australia! Photo

Photo Flash: First Look at HAMILTON in Australia!

VIDEO: Get A First Look At HAMILTON in Sydney Photo

VIDEO: Get A First Look At HAMILTON in Sydney


More Hot Stories For You