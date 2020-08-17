Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton
VIDEO: HAMILTON Fan Wows Lin-Manuel Miranda with Drum Cover of 'Guns n' Ships'
Check out talented Hamil-fan Wayne Felton as he blows us all away with his drum cover of 'Guns n' Ships'!
One Hamil-fan caught the attention of Hamilton-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda with his astounding drum cover of one of the musical's most notoriously difficult numbers, 'Guns n' Ships'.
Lin's fellow Broadway stars, Stephanie J. Block and Jen Cody also tweeted support for the talented musician.
Check out the fantastic Wayne Felton II below in his viral video performance here:
When my love for @HamiltonMusical and drumming collide. It's a problem. pic.twitter.com/uPwyTVeFjm- Wayne Felton II (@waynefeltonii) August 16, 2020
Lin responded to the impressive bit of drumming with a perfectly fitting gift:
Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 17, 2020
The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.
From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.
Hamilton is streaming now on Disney+.
