VIDEO: HAMILTON Fan Wows Lin-Manuel Miranda with Drum Cover of 'Guns n' Ships'

Check out talented Hamil-fan Wayne Felton as he blows us all away with his drum cover of 'Guns n' Ships'!

One Hamil-fan caught the attention of Hamilton-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda with his astounding drum cover of one of the musical's most notoriously difficult numbers, 'Guns n' Ships'.

Lin's fellow Broadway stars, Stephanie J. Block and Jen Cody also tweeted support for the talented musician.

Check out the fantastic Wayne Felton II below in his viral video performance here:

When my love for @HamiltonMusical and drumming collide. It's a problem. pic.twitter.com/uPwyTVeFjm - Wayne Felton II (@waynefeltonii) August 16, 2020

Lin responded to the impressive bit of drumming with a perfectly fitting gift:





Hamilton is streaming now on Disney+.

