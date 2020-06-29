VIDEO: HADESTOWN Cast Members Talk About What Pride Means to Them

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Recently several of the LGBTQIA+ Hadestown cast members sat down for a Pride Roundtable.

The group chatted for a 30-minute Zoom session about what Pride means to them!

The video includes Timothy Hughes, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, Anthony Chatmon, Ahmad Simmons, Tom Kirdahy, and Cherie B.

Check it out below!

