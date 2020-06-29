Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: HADESTOWN Cast Members Talk About What Pride Means to Them
Recently several of the LGBTQIA+ Hadestown cast members sat down for a Pride Roundtable.
The group chatted for a 30-minute Zoom session about what Pride means to them!
The video includes Timothy Hughes, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, Anthony Chatmon, Ahmad Simmons, Tom Kirdahy, and Cherie B.
