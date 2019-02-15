VIDEO: Go Inside The DIANA Musical Costume Shop at La Jolla

Feb. 15, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has a first look inside the costume shop for DIANA at the La Jolla Playhouse! Check out the video below!

The creative team features Tony Award winner David Zinn (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants, Playhouse's A Dram of Drummhicit, Peer Gynt), Scenic Designer; Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (Broadway's Cinderella, Grey Gardens; Playhouse's Herringbone), Costume Designer; Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Broadway's An American in Paris, Frozen), Lighting Designer; Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (Playhouse/Broadway's Come From Away), Sound Designer; John Clancy, Orchestrations; Telsey + Company- Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Casting; Gabriel Greene, Dramaturg; and Martha Donaldson, Stage Manager.

"What a gift to have assembled such an extraordinary cast and creative team to launch this new musical," said Ashley. "I can't think of a better way to wrap up our season than with Joe and David's stunning work about a truly remarkable woman."

In 1981, an assistant kindergarten teacher married the Prince of Wales and, overnight, became the most famous woman in the world. But behind the fairytale, there was a troubled marriage and a young woman struggling to find her voice. Facing an entrenched monarchy and unprecedented media scrutiny, Princess Diana surprises everyone - including herself - as she grows into a global phenomenon and manages to change the world. Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and the writers behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis create this highly-anticipated musical, featuring an epic and sweeping contemporary score.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

