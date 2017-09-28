VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsal for New Staging of RAGTIME at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre presents an evocative new production of Ragtime, which recently began rehearsals. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at a read/sing rehearsal for the show in the video below!

A tale of family, heart and perseverance at the turn of the 20th century, Ragtime is a vital story about the headstrong and determined individuals and their families who helped make the United States a diverse and thriving nation.

Returning to The 5th Avenue stage to join the previously announced cast are Andi Alhadeff as Emma Goldman, Eric Ankrim as Harry Houdini/Willie Conklin, Lauren Du Preeas Sarah's Friend, Hugh Hastings as Grandfather/Henry Ford, Richard Peacock as Coalhouse's Friend, Billie Wildrick as Evelyn Nesbit and Ty Willis as Booker T. Washington. Previously announced casting includes Joshua Carter, Kendra Kassebaum, Douglas Lyons, Danyel Fulton, Matthew Kacergis and Louis Hobson.

Set in the volatile melting pot of New York City, this musical theater masterpiece weaves together three distinct American stories: an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician, all united by their desire and belief in a brighter tomorrow. Ragtime's glorious Tony Award-winning score has scintillating music and an intensely compelling story of love at its core. Ragtime features a Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally and a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flahertywith lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Ragtime plays October 13 - November 5 (press opening Friday, October 20) at The 5th Avenue Theatre (1308 5th Avenue, Seattle). Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206-625-1900 or at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

