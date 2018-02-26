VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of SPONGEBOB on Broadway on BWW's Instagram

This past weekend BroadwayWorld took our Instagram followers behind the scenes of SPONGEBOB on Broadway.

Ensemble member Vasthy Mompoint took us backstage for hilarious Sponge-tastic hijinks, shenanigans with fellow cast members and more!

Vasthy Mompoint is excited to join the company of SpongeBob SquarePants. She may or may not be a super fan (She is). Original Broadway Credits include: Good Vibrations, Hot Feet, Mary Poppins, Ghost, Soul Doctor and Rocky.

@frostyvasthy in da houssee! I've had my morning coffee and I am ready to take over @officialbroadwayworld instagram! Prep yourself for a day full of bits, backstage fun and many surprises! #spongebob #spongebobbway #spongebonsquarepants #instagramtakeover #broadwayworld A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Feb 25, 2018 at 8:58am PST

@gavusa and I have been friends since the original cast of Mary Poppins. In fact this is how we greet each other backstage of @spongebobbway #spongebobbway #instagramtakeover #gavinlee #marypoppins #originalcast #supercalifragilisticexpialidocious #spongebonsquarepants A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:50am PST

Friends on a break. #coffeetalk #spongebobbway #spongebonsquarepants #bff #friends A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:20am PST

A @lilcoopz stretch. #sandycheeks #spongebobbway #spongebonsquarepants #broadwayslillicooper A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Feb 25, 2018 at 3:56pm PST

Intermission jam! #bigriver #spongebobbway #spongebonsquarepants #intermission #gillfriends #ilovemyfriends A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Feb 25, 2018 at 4:58pm PST







