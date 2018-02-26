BWW Social

VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of SPONGEBOB on Broadway on BWW's Instagram

Feb. 26, 2018  

This past weekend BroadwayWorld took our Instagram followers behind the scenes of SPONGEBOB on Broadway.

Ensemble member Vasthy Mompoint took us backstage for hilarious Sponge-tastic hijinks, shenanigans with fellow cast members and more!

Vasthy Mompoint is excited to join the company of SpongeBob SquarePants. She may or may not be a super fan (She is). Original Broadway Credits include: Good Vibrations, Hot Feet, Mary Poppins, Ghost, Soul Doctor and Rocky.

Check out highlights from the takeover below!



Friends on a break. #coffeetalk #spongebobbway #spongebonsquarepants #bff #friends

A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on


A @lilcoopz stretch. #sandycheeks #spongebobbway #spongebonsquarepants #broadwayslillicooper

A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on





