VIDEO: Get a First Look at TUTS' THE WIZ!

Ease on down the road with this fantastical production of The Wiz at Theatre Under The Stars! The show began performances on October 23, and will run through November 4 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Get a first look at the production in the clips below!

The Wiz tells the story of Dorothy, who lives with her Aunt Em, Uncle Henry, and her dog, Toto. After a cyclone hits her house, Dorothy is transported to the magical land of Oz where she meets the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion who help her on her journey to defeat the wicked Evillene, and find her way home.

Leading off the cast is Salome B. Smith in the role of "Dorothy". Marva Hicks is playing the role of "The Wiz". Yvette Clark plays the roles of "Evilene", "Glinda", and "Aunt Em". Simone Gundy plays the role of "Addaperle". Paris Nix is playing "Tin Man". Allyson Kaye Daniel is "Lion". Christopher Campbell plays the role of Scarecrow.

Rounding out the cast in the Ensemble are Dwayne Cook, Jr., Teacake Ferguson, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Jayson Kolbicz, Trey Morgan Lewis, Mariah Reives, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Roenia Thompson, Christopher Tipps, Raven Justine Troup, Mya Tucker, LaBraska Washington, Christopher Henry Young, and Phil Young. The production also features the following students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre: Abriel Coleman, Bryce Gilleyen, Sydney Harris, Navaeh Joseph, Hayley Prince, and Courtney Robertson.

As previously announced, The Wiz will be direcred by Robert O'Hara, choreographed by Byron Easley and Darryl Ivey will serve as Music Director. Joining them on the production will be Alex Jainchill as Lighting Designer, Andrew Harper as Sound Designer, Dede Ayite as Costume Designer, Aaron Rhyne as Projection Designer, and Jason Sherwood as Set Designer. Casting for The Wiz was provided by Christine McKenna of Stewart/Whitley.

Tickets are available at online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

