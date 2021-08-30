VIDEO: Get A First Look At Barrington Stage's Aaron Tveit Live Concert

Barrington Stage Company will make Aaron Tveit Live! In Concert available to stream on demand for one weekend only, September 9-12, 2021. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the show - check out an all new trailer below!



The virtual stream has been scheduled to accommodate worldwide audience demand after tickets for both performances of Aaron Tveit Live! quickly sold out. Tickets to the online event are $35 and available now at BarringtonStageCo.org/AaronTveitStream.



Tveit is a Tony Award-nominated American theatre, television and film actor. Aaron Tveit Live! marks his return to BSC, where he dazzled audiences in the theatre's acclaimed 2017 production of Company, winning Broadway World's Vocalist of the Decade Regional Award for the role. He earned a 2020 Tony Award nomination leading the cast of the world premiere Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The show returns to Broadway on September 24, 2021. Tveit also received an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance.



Tveit can currently be seen in Apple TV+'s new series "Schmigadoon," also starring Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth and more, as well as in Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Stories" on FX on Hulu.



Television audiences know him from the USA network series "Graceland," the CBS comic-thriller, "Braindead," and the Emmy Award-winning television musical, "Grease: Live," where he played Danny Zuko. Most recently, Tveit was seen in Hallmark's "One Royal Holiday," opposite Laura Osnes. He has also held numerous guest-starring roles on "The Good Fight," "Gossip Girl," 'The Good Wife," "Ugly Betty" and "Law & Order: SVU."



Tveit's film credits include Les Misérables alongside Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Better Off Single, Undrafted, Premium Rush, Howl and Ghost Town.



On Broadway, he starred in Catch Me If You Can, and created the role of Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical, Next to Normal, which he developed Off- Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre. In addition to Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, he starred in the national tours of Hairspray and Rent. He is featured on the cast recordings for Catch Me If You Can and Next to Normal, as well as his solo album, The Radio in My Head: Live at 54 Below.



Tveit has received numerous honors for his work in theatre including the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in Next to Normal and the Actors Equity Association Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Actor. Nominations included Distinguished Performance from the Drama League, Best Male Dancer from the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards, and Outstanding Featured Actor from the Outer Critics Circle Awards, all for his work in Catch Me If You Can.