VIDEO: Gaten Matarazzo Talks STRANGER THINGS Season Four on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  

Gaten Matarazzo talks about doing morning announcements his senior year of high school, admits he has no idea what Stranger Things 4's teaser means for the new season and duets "The NeverEnding Story" theme with Jimmy like the scene from Season 3 of Stranger Things.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Gaten is best known for his role of Dustin on Netflix's Stranger Things. On Broadway he has appeared in Priscilla of the Desert as Benji, Godspell, and Les Miserables as Gavroche, a role he also played on tour. On tour, he was also seen in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

