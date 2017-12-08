VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY's Raymond J. Lee Covers Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'

Dec. 8, 2017  

Groundhog Day's Raymond J. Lee recently posted a cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' on YouTube.

As the video description states, the video and audio were recorded with a mic, a pop filter, GarageBand, and Lee's iPhone. Sing2Piano supplied the instrumental.

Watch the video below!

Lee's Broadway credits includeL Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway credits include: The Wild Party (Encores!), Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Public). Regional credits include: ACT, La Jolla, MUNY, Paper Mill, PCS, PTC, Village Theatre. TV credits include: "Red Oaks," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "Smash."
Visit www.raymondjlee.com for more info & follow @raymondjlee on Twitter.

VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY's Raymond J. Lee Covers Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY's Raymond J. Lee Covers Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'
  • VIDEO: The Cast of BIG FISH Performs at the Royal Variety Performance
  • VIDEO: Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Release New WAITRESS Music Video - Tickets Onsale Now!
  • VIDEO: Watch #HAM4BEY Creator Michael Korte Pay Tribute To The Greatest Modern Duets
  • VIDEO: THE SECOND CITY'S DYSFUNCTIONAL HOLIDAY REVENUE at Berkeley Rep
  • VIDEO: On This Day, December 5- MAN OF LA MANCHA Dreams the Impossible Dream on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com