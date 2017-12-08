VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY's Raymond J. Lee Covers Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'

Groundhog Day's Raymond J. Lee recently posted a cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' on YouTube.

As the video description states, the video and audio were recorded with a mic, a pop filter, GarageBand, and Lee's iPhone. Sing2Piano supplied the instrumental.

Watch the video below!

Lee's Broadway credits includeL Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway credits include: The Wild Party (Encores!), Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Public). Regional credits include: ACT, La Jolla, MUNY, Paper Mill, PCS, PTC, Village Theatre. TV credits include: "Red Oaks," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "Smash."

Visit www.raymondjlee.com for more info & follow @raymondjlee on Twitter.

