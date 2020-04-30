VIDEO: Flashback to the Musical GIRLFRIEND In Center Theatre Group's 'Scenes From the Vault'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Center Theatre Group is curating a collection of scenes from some of its most beloved productions through its Scenes From the Vault series.

"Girlfriend" is playwright Todd Almond's tender depiction of two teenage boys falling for each other in 1990s Nebraska, set to the music of Matthew Sweet's landmark pop album. Kirk Douglas Theatre audiences swooned over this story of summer love during its 2015 run, and now you can, too, in this newly released scene.

Enjoy the sweetness of Ryder Bach and Curt Hansen singing "We're the Same."

Check out the video below!

See more of CTG's Art Goes On project at CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn.





