VIDEO: First Look at Courtney Reed, Conor Ryan, Austin Durant & More In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Tour

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical, now playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. The limited engagement runs through May 14. Tickets are available at BroadwayInChicago.com.

The cast is led by Chicago's own Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate. The cast also includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Following the multi-week engagement in Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis (May 18 - June 5, 2022), the Buell Theatre in Denver (June 9 - 26, 2022), the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles (June 30 - September 4, 2022) the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco (September 7 - November 6, 2022), Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa (November 9 - 27, 2022), the Paramount Theatre in Seattle (December 14, 2022 - January 1, 2023), Keller Auditorium in Portland, OR (January 4 - 15, 2023), The Smith Center in Las Vegas (January 18 - February 5, 2023), Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville (February 8 - 19), The Hobby Center in Houston (February 22 - March 12, 2023), Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas (March 15 - April 2, 2023), Saenger Theatre in New Orleans (April 5 - 16, 2023), Fox Theatre in Atlanta (April 19 - 30, 2023), Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham (May 3 - 14, 2023), Playhouse Square in Cleveland (June 7 - July 2, 2023) and Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia (July 5 - 30, 2023).

For a full list of touring dates, click here.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.