VIDEO: First Look at CARMEN Film Starring Melissa Barrera & Paul Mescal

The teaser trailer has been released for the new film adaptation of Carmen, starring Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal. The film is set to be released in New York and Los Angeles on April 21.

Benjamin Millepied's new version of the classic opera CARMEN transports the story to modern day. The film features a score by Nicholas Britell, and dance sequences that add magic this gritty interpretation. The film also stars Rossy de Palma and THE DOC.

CARMEN follows a young and independent woman who is forced to leave her Mexican desert home after the brutal murder of her mother. After Carmen survives a harrowing experience crossing the border into the U.S., she is confronted by a volunteer body guard who murders two other immigrants she traveled with.

The guard's partner, Aidan-a Marine with PTSD-escapes with Carmen after a deadly standoff with the guard. The two make their way to Los Angeles to search for Carmen's mother's best friend, who owns a nightclub. As they both find solace in this sanctuary of music and dance, their love for each other is in danger as the police hunt closes in on them.

Melissa Barerra is a Mexican actress and singer, best known for portraying Vanessa in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. She has appeared on the telenovelas La Mujer de Judas and La Otra Cara Del Alma and in the films Scream and Keep Breathing. She studied at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU.

Currently seen in A Streetcar Named Desire in London, Paul Mescal's theatre credits include The Plough and the Stars (Lyric Hammersmith/Abbey Theatre, Dublin); The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Gaiety Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Kilkenny Arts Festival); A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man (Dublin Theatre Festival); The Great Gatsby; The Red Shoes (Gate Theatre, Dublin). His television work includes Normal People (for which he won a BAFTA for Best Actor). He will be seen in the film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, alongside Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:



