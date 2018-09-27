VIDEO: FROZEN's Patti Murin Warms Up with a 'Summer Nights' Duet!

Leading lady Patti Murin recently stopped by the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, where she of course chatted all things Frozen and even joined the entire morning show crew for a special performance.

Watch below as they take on "Summer Nights" from Grease!

Murin's other Broadway/national tour credits include: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu(Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly by Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds(Sally). TV: recurring roles on "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), "Royal Pains" (Ava). Proud alumna of the Syracuse University Drama Department.

