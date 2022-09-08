VIDEO: Emma Corrin Stars Alongside Harry Styles in Michael Grandage's MY POLICEMAN Trailer

Prime Video has released the trailer for My Policeman, the new film starring stage and screen star Emma Corrin and Grammy-winning singer Harry Styles.

Tony-winner Michael Grandage directed the upcoming film, which will be released in select theaters on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4.

A story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people - policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)- as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

As previously announced, Corrin and Grandage will reunite on the West End later this year in Grandage's new production of Orlando. Grandage will direct the production with Corrin in the title role.

Corrin made their professional stage debut playing Anna in Anna X in 2021. For television, their credits include playing Lady Diana Spencer in the award-winning The Crown - for which they recently won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a SAG nomination, and Pennyworth. For film, their credits include Misbehaviour and Lady Chatterley's Lover.

Michael Grandage is the recipient of Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, Evening Standard, British Critics' Circle and South Bank Awards. His Olivier Award-winning musicals include Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls. Grandage received a Tony Award for Best Direction for Red and Tony nominations for Frost/Nixon and The Cripple of Inishmaan. He has also directed Broadway productions of Frozen, Evita, Hamlet, and more.

Watch the new trailer here: