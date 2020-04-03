VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'The Sex is in the Heel' From KINKY BOOTS
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, the 'The Sex is in the Heel'
Kinky Boots, based off the 2005 British film, debuted on Broadway in 2013. It featured choreography and direction by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.
It starred Stark Sands, Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford, Lena Hall, Daniel Sherman and more.
The production earned a season-high 13 nominations and 6 Tony wins including Best Musical, Best Actor for Billy Porter and Best Score for Lauper, making her the first woman to win alone in that category. The musical's cast album premiered at number one on the Billboard Cast Albums Chart and number fifty-one on the Billboard 200 chart.
Kinky Boots made its West End debut in 2015, in 2016, it won three Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.
In addition to a national tour, Kinky Boots has been staged in South Korea, Japan, Australia, The Philippines, Poland, Germany, and more!
