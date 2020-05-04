VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'My Girl' From AIN'T TOO PROUD

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'My Girl' from Ain't Too Proud!

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, premiered on Broadway in 2018. The show is a jukebox musical with music and lyrics by The Temptations and a book by Dominique Morisseau.

Ain't Too Proud was choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, who won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography for Ain't Too Proud. Trujillo was also nominated for Outstanding Choreographer for Ain't Too Proud at the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Trujillo previously received the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for Memphis and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography for On Your Feet!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You