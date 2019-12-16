VIDEO: Disney Theatrical Productions' Thomas Schumacher Talks Disney's Broadway Shows & His New Book

Disney Theatrical Productions President Thomas Schumacher stops by Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about the Disney's Broadway productions and his book "How Does The Show Go On?"

During the interview, Schumacher shows hosts Kelly Ripa and guest host Mark Consuelos the Simba puppet from The Lion King on Broadway. He tells them how the Simba puppet is the most simple on in the show, and he even has Ripa puppet Simba! Schumacher also brings out the Frozen on Broadway puppet for Sven, the reindeer!

Watch the interview below!

Filled with detailed explanations, captivating illustrations, and entertaining trivia, "How Does The Show Go On?" offers a comprehensive introduction to the world of the theater from the box office to backstage, and beyond. Readers enter via the front door, where the people and activities of the "front of house" can be examined. And then it's on to the behind-the-scenes magic of the "back of house" is revealed.

Using the successful array of Disney's shows as examples, readers encounter the people, places, occupations, and equipment of the theater world, and have the opportunity to investigate them all. From the box office and the usher staff to the dressing rooms and the backstage doorman, the reader may wander at will within this one-of-a-kind world, discovering the wonders of theater all along the way.

Buy "How Does The Show Go On?" here!





