VIDEO: Directors Discuss Paper Mill's Upcoming Season, Including CLUE, THE WANDERER, BRUCE, AIDA, and THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The directors of the shows featured in Paper Mill Playhouse's upcoming season are chatting about the productions, and what makes them special, in a new video!

The upcoming season features Clue, The Wanderer, Bruce, Aida, and The Sound of Music.

Hear from Casey Hushion, Schele Williams, Kenneth Ferrone, and Donna Feore in the video below!

BroadwayWorld previously announced Paper Mill's season in March.

The theatre will open its 2020-2021 season with a hilarious farce about one of America's treasured pieces of pop culture with Clue directed by Casey Hushion (October 7-November 1, 2020). Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor. Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro game, Clue is a whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter.

Next is the perfect family musical just in time for the holidays, The Sound of Music directed by Mark S. Hoebee (November 25, 2020-January 3, 2021), including such beloved gems as "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss," and "Climb Every Mountain." Rodgers and Hammerstein's final masterpiece conjures an Austria replete with rolling hills, singing nuns, and a tender love story set in the shadow of World War II.

Paper Mill will then present a reimagined version of the Tony-winning Disney musical Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida directed by Schele Williams with choreography by Camille A. Brown (February 4-March 7, 2021). This updated version of the Broadway smash offers a fresh take on the tale with a contemporary score, while retaining the iconic characters, and powerful love story of the original production. Following the Paper Mill Playhouse premiere, the production will embark on a national tour.

The spring welcomes the world premiere musical of The Wanderer with book by Charles Messina and directed by Kenneth Ferrone (April 8 - May 9, 2021) following the show's postponement from Paper Mill's 2019-2020 season. The new musical is based on the life of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci. An Italian-American kid from the Bronx, Dion skyrocketed to fame as a teenage heartthrob in the 1950s and early '60s with hits like "Runaround Sue," "Teenager in Love" and "I Wonder Why." Now, his extraordinary journey comes to the stage in a moving and intimate new musical about a life lived in the glow of the spotlight and in the shadow of addiction.

The 82nd season closes with the world premiere of Bruce directed and choreographed by Donna Feore (June 9 - July 4, 2021), a new musical based on The Jaws Log by screenwriter Carl Gottlieb. Chronicling the making of an iconic movie, Bruce tells the story of a then unknown 26-year-old director named Steven Spielberg, his beleaguered film set, and the challenges that thwarted him and his team at every turn, including the film's star: an uncooperative mechanical shark named Bruce. At its heart, the show proves that when we are faced with hardship and work together as a team, great things can happen. Donna Feore, renowned for her work with Canada's Stratford Festival, directs and choreographs. Bruce is a co-production with Seattle Rep.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You