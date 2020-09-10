VIDEO: Derek Hough Talks About His Upcoming DANCING WITH THE STARS Judging Gig

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

The former DWTS pro talks about what he anticipates season 29 will look like and what he is bringing to the judge's table.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

Emmy® Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion dancer Derek Hough joins "Dancing with the Stars" in a new capacity as a judge when the show kicks off its new season live on MONDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Derek Hough said on his return, "This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn't be more excited to be back in the ballroom."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You