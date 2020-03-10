VIDEO: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo Star in the Trailer for Acorn TV's DEADWATER FELL

In the latest of intense, acclaimed mystery dramas from Acorn TV, BAFTA and NTA award-winning actor David Tennant (Broadchurch, Doctor Who, Good Omens) and award-winning actress Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Vera) lead a stellar ensemble cast in the darkly gripping British series Deadwater Fell, to premiere exclusively in NORTH AMERICA on Acorn TV on Monday, April 6, with a weekly rollout every Monday through April 27.

Created and written by Daisy Coulam (Grantchester, Humans) and directed by Lynsey Miller (The Boy with the Topknot, Eve,) this four-part psychological mystery drama explores the cause and aftermath of a horrific crime in a small Scottish community. When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, those closest to THE FAMILY begin to question everything they thought they knew about their friends. After its premiere on UK's Channel 4 on January 10, 2020, Deadwater Fell became the #1 drama for the network's key demos and was Channel 4's second highest rating drama (total audience) in the past year. Called a "glorious streaming service... an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's most popular streamer focused on British and international television.

Watch the trailer below!

As much as it reveals the origins and outcome of the violent, unthinkable tragedy in the fictional Scottish village of Kirkdarroch, Deadwater Fell is equally a captivating forensic dissection of two relationships: trusted general physician Tom Kendrick (Tennant) and his beloved local primary school teacher wife Kate (Anna Madeley, Patrick Melrose, The Crown, Utopia), and school teacher Jess Milner (Jumbo) and police sergeant Steve Campbell (Matthew McNulty, Versailles, Cleaning Up, The Terror). Dr. Kendrick (Tennant) is a trusted, admired and much-liked member of the community and is a doting father to three little girls, a seemingly loving husband whose marriage to Kate (Madeley) appears nothing short of perfect. But in one night the illusions of happiness and contentment are shattered as the community is drawn to Kate and Tom's home in the forest by the flicker of flames and the smell of smoke. Amid the confusion, Kate and her children are found dead, and Tom, found unconscious in his bed, is rushed to the hospital. As more suspicious details of that night emerge, Jess - who was Kate's best friend and closest confidante - becomes desperate to understand what could have caused such a tragedy, and what secrets lie at the root of this terrible act.

Filmed entirely on location in picturesque Scotland, Deadwater Fell examines in unflinching detail the nature of female friendship and the harmful, entrenched gender stereotypes and conformity that can lead to the most devastating consequences. Laying bare the fragility of trust and the corrosive nature of lies, the series demonstrates that even the closest of friends all have their secrets.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You