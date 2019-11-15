VIDEO: David Foster Releases 'Something To Shout About' From BETTY BOOP Musical, Sung By Katharine McPhee

David Foster has released a new song called 'Something to Shout About' from the Betty Boop musical he is working on. The track is sung by Katharine McPhee. Listen below!

In 2018, it was announced that Foster was working on a musical version of BETTY BOOP.

"I want to try and conquer Broadway," he told The Times Colonist. "It's not an easy thing to do, but it's a transition I'm trying to make...I'm spending a lot of time in New York so that I can ensconce myself in the world of Broadway. You don't want to be that guy that comes up from L.A. and goes: 'Ay, look at me, I want to write a show."

The name and talent of David Foster as one of music's most acclaimed songwriters and producers is the stuff of legend. Having spent the last four decades creating hits for stars including Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Josh Groban, Earth, Wind + Fire, Chicago, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble' and scores of others, this 45-time Grammy nominee, three-time recipient of The Grammy® Producer of the Year and Academy Award nominee has achieved extraordinary levels of success.





