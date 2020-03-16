VIDEO: Dave Malloy Releases Full Production of GHOST QUARTET at the McKittrick

Dave Malloy took to Twitter to release the full production of Ghost Quartet from 2015 at the McKittrick Hotel.

"If you are feeling theater deprived, here is a thing from the archives," he writes in the tweet.

hi twittles! so, if you are feeling theater deprived, here is a thing from the archives: ghost quartet, live at the mckittrick in 2015. warts and darkness and all.



stay light, stay safe, stay sane!



(ps also if you can, donate to a theater).https://t.co/uhW7j1Ujqy - dave malloy (@dave_malloy) March 15, 2020

Ghost Quartet ran from January to May 2015 at the McKittrick. The performance released was filmed on January 12.

Ghost Quartet is written and performed by Malloy alongside Brittain Ashford, Gelsey Bell and cellist Brent Arnold, and directed by Annie Tippe.

Ghost Quartet, is a song cycle about love, death, and whiskey. A camera breaks and four friends drink in four interwoven narratives spanning seven centuries: a warped fairy tale about two sisters, a treehouse astronomer and a lazy evil bear; a retelling of Edgar Allen Poe's "The Fall of the House of Usher"; a purgatorial intermezzo about Scheherazade and the ghost of Thelonious Monk; and a contemporary fable about a subway murder. Throughout these four stories, two women cross paths, sometimes as strangers, sometimes as sisters, sometimes as lovers, sometimes as mother and daughter. Ghost Quartet is a vibrant theatrical presentation of the ensemble's debut album, also called "Ghost Quartet."





