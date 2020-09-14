VIDEO: Daniel Dae Kim, Giancarlo Esposito Read SUPERMAN Radio Plays

The readings benefit The Creative Coalition.

Variety reports that Daniel Dae Kim, Giancarlo Esposito, and more have united to read Superman radio plays from the 1940s.

Watch the full video below!

In addition to Kim and Esposito, Jason Alexander, Henry Winkler, Tony Shalhoub, Alfre Woodard, Wilson Cruz, and C.C.H. Pounder star in the readings.

Using original scripts from the decades-old Superman radio series, which was recently revived from the Warner Bros. Studios vault, this unique vision of the Man of Steel portrays him in a new and exciting way. Each episode provides a fresh translation with a new cast of actors for each role.

The readings benefit The Creative Coalition, a nonprofit organization that works to ensure continued funding for the arts.

Here is the full cast:

Episode 1

Eric McCormack (Narrator)

Giancarlo Esposito (Jor-El)

Yolonda Ross (Lara)

Caterina Scorsone (Rozan)

The Krypton Council:

Richard Kind

Constance Zimmer

Sam Daly

Episode 2 [17.29]

Terry Crews (Narrator)

Tim Daly (Clark Kent/Superman)

Henry Winkler (Professor)

Alfre Woodard (Perry White)

Constance Zimmer (Miss Smith)

Sam Daly (John)

Sean Giambrone (Jimmy)

Ensemble:

Sam Daly

Troian Bellisario

Tamara Tunie

Episode 3 [35.54]

Jason Alexander (Narrator)

Wilson Cruz (Clark Kent/Superman)

Lea DeLaria (Keno)

Tony Shalhoub (Wolf)

Nicholas Gonzalez (Conductor)

Ensemble:

Nicholas Gonzalez

Tim Daly

Erich Bergen

Episode 4 [53.14]

CCH Pounder (Narrator)

Daniel Dae Kim (Clark Kent/Superman)

Jason Isaacs (Wolf)

Anthony Rapp (Keno)

Anthony Carrigan (Superintendent)

Ensemble:

Dean Norris

Kira Weiss

Erich Bergen

