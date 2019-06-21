VIDEO: Corey Cott, Mandy Gonzalez, and More Sing the Music Of Stephen Schwartz On New Episode Of STAGE Network's STUDIO SESSIONS

STAGE, a new streaming service for premium content devoted to the entire world of theatre, announces the addition of Session Two: Stephen Schwartz of the award-winning original series STUDIO SESSIONS to its diverse line up of programming.

"Filming this episode with Stephen Schwartz, a close and personal friend, was an experience unlike any other," said Rich Affannato, chairman, CEO and co-founder of STAGE. "The genius of his music continues to dazzle audiences today," he adds. "In the beautiful hands (and voices) of the incredible talents in this episode, we all held our breath to hear music from Pippin, The Magic Show, Godspell and many more performed in an entirely new way."

Featuring the talents of leading Broadway actors such as Mandy Gonzalez, Lindsay Mendez, Corey Cott and Capathia Jenkins, as well as those on the rise such as the a cappella group Range and a rare performance by Stephen Schwartz himself.

"Studio Sessions showcases exactly what STAGE is all about," says Bobby Traversa, executive vice president, co-founder of STAGE, "Bringing the very best in the entire world of theater to a larger audience in a very intimate way."

Check out preview videos of Corey Cott singing "Lion Tamer" and Mandy Gonzalez singing "Stranger to the Rain" below!





