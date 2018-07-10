VIDEO: Check Out A Behind the Scenes Featurette of TRIAL AND ERROR: LADY KILLER Starring Kristin Chenoweth

KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Lavinia Peck-Foster (Chenoweth) is the most powerful woman in East Peck, and if she's guilty of anything, it's being fabulous. And maybe murdering her husband. Season 2 of Trial & Error premieres Thursday, July 19 at 9/8c on NBC. Check out the newly released featurette below!

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown." She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in "On the Twentieth Century."

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

