VIDEO: Check Out The Musicology of Irving Berlin's 'White Christmas' With Andy Einhorn

Take a look at this Musicology Video about Irving Berlin's song "White Christmas." The video explores what makes "White Christmas" so special, besides of course, the fact that the original Bing Crosby recording is the Best Selling Single Record of All Time according to the Guinness World Records.

Video below!

The video features Broadway Conductor/Music Director, Andy Einhorn, who has worked on the recent revivals of Carousel, Hello Dolly!, and served as Music Director, Music Supervisor and Conductor of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn in 2016.

Irving Berlin's incredible songbook remains deeply ingrained in the current musical landscape of the US, UK and beyond. Contemporary pop artists who have given their own stamp to his work include Lady Gaga, Bob Dylan, Gregory Porter, Rufus Wainwright, Billie Martin, Herb Alpert, Leonard Cohen, Paul McCartney, Michael Buble, Lily Frost, Sarah McLachlan and Gwen Stefani. His music continues to be widely featured in films, commercials and television shows.





