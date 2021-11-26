VIDEO: Casts of TINA Celebrate Tina Turner's Birthday from Around the World

It's Tina Turner's birthday! The casts of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical have come together from around the world to celebrate the icon's birthday.

Watch the casts from Utrecht, Hamburg, London, Broadway, and Madrid join in on the celebration below!

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.