VIDEO: Casts of JERSEY BOYS Around the World Sing 'Who Loves You'

275 cast members from 15 companies around the world of JERSEY BOYS have come together to honor Covid-19 relief efforts.

Check out a video of the casts of Jersey Boys singing 'Who Loves You' below!

The video features cast members from La Jolla, CA (where the musical premiered in 2005); Broadway; North American Tours 1 and 2; SETA National Tour; Chicago; Toronto; London; UK Tour; Australia; The Netherlands; South Africa; Norwegian Cruise Line Bliss; Off-Broadway, New York; and Las Vegas.

This video was coordinated by Richard Hester and Sara Schmidt.

Editing and production design was by Travis Cloer/AnRo Productions.

Musical arrangement by Ron Melrose.

Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

