VIDEO: Casts of JERSEY BOYS Around the World Sing 'Who Loves You'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

275 cast members from 15 companies around the world of JERSEY BOYS have come together to honor Covid-19 relief efforts.

Check out a video of the casts of Jersey Boys singing 'Who Loves You' below!

The video features cast members from La Jolla, CA (where the musical premiered in 2005); Broadway; North American Tours 1 and 2; SETA National Tour; Chicago; Toronto; London; UK Tour; Australia; The Netherlands; South Africa; Norwegian Cruise Line Bliss; Off-Broadway, New York; and Las Vegas.

This video was coordinated by Richard Hester and Sara Schmidt.

Editing and production design was by Travis Cloer/AnRo Productions.

Musical arrangement by Ron Melrose.

Orchestrations by Steve Orich.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You