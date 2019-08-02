VIDEO: Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Perform FROZEN Finale 'Let It Go' on TODAY

On Friday morning's episode of TODAY, Caissie Levy, who plays Elsa in the Broadway musical "Frozen," and Patti Murin, who plays Elsa's younger sister Anna, stop by to talk to Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist about what it means to be part of the stage sensation. The duo also performs fan favorite "Let It Go" live in Studio 1A.

Watch the performance below!

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as many songs as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck), and music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez(Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You