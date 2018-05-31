FROZEN
Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

VIDEO: Caissie Levy Blows the Storm and the Crowds Away on THE VIEW

May. 31, 2018  

Caissie Levy is letting the storm rage on nightly in the iconic role of Elsa in Disney's Frozen. She recently stopped by THE VIEW to give TV audiences a peek inside the ice castle with the Oscar winning-anthem 'Let It Go'. Watch below!

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia,Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Frozen stars Broadway veterans Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. The two women are joined by principal cast members Jelani Alladin(Kristoff), Greg Hildreth (Olaf), John Riddle (Hans), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes (Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Mattea Conforti (Young Anna), Zoe Glick (Young Anna), Mimi Ryder (Young Elsa), Ayla Schwartz (Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate).

VIDEO: Caissie Levy Blows the Storm and the Crowds Away on THE VIEW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


3 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or COME FROM AWAY for Best Long-Running Show...


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Megan Hilty and Cynthia Erivo Perform at the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert!
  • VIDEO: The Regrettes Perform 'Helpless' From HAMILTON
  • Exclusive: First Look At Signature's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS in D.C.!
  • VIDEO: Caissie Levy Blows the Storm and the Crowds Away on THE VIEW
  • VIDEO: Michael Arden Discusses His Close Connection to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND on CBS
  • VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Talks History of BOYS IN THE BAND, Calls It 'Gay Summer Camp' On LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       