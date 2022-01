VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY's Rachel Tucker and Captain Beverly Bass Stop By The Tamron Hall Show

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Tamron Hall Show welcomed Olivier Award- nominee Rachel Tucker and her character inspiration, Captain Beverley Bass, for a special episode dedicated to "firsts," which featured an interview with the pioneering pilot and a performance of "Me and the Sky" from Broadway's COME FROM AWAY.

Almost four decades ago, Beverley Bass became the first female captain of a commercial plane at American Airlines. Around the same time, she also captained the first all-female crew in the history of commercial jet aviation. Her trailblazing career has helped countless women break into the aviation workforce.

Check out their appearance here:

The cast of COME FROM AWAY features De'lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Caesar Samayoa; James Seol; Q. Smith; Pearl Sun; Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker; Astrid Van Wieren; Emily Walton; Jim Walton; Sharon Wheatley; Paul Whitty; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tony LePage; Monette McKay; Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber. Please Note: Friday, October 8, Petrina Bromley will return as Bonnie & others.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continued to play to standing- room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway. On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Come From Away will return to Broadway to play its 1,251st performance.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.