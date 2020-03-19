VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Fans from Around the World Unite!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

In times of darkness, Come From Away remembers the extraordinary kindness and togetherness of our friends and fans from all over the world.

The Tony & Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away may no longer be playing around the world due to the COVID-19 closures and shutdowns, but that didn't stop fans from around the world from celebrating the musical that tells the remarkable true story of the kindness of strangers in a time of need.

COME FROM AWAY was slated to celebrate its third anniversary on Broadway last Thursday (March 12th), but the show did not go on that night due to the Broadway shutdown, with productions in Toronto, Melbourne, London & the North American Tour also suspending performances shortly thereafter.

Watch below as members from all of the Come From Away companies and fans from around the world unite to sing "Me and the Sky"!





